Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn heads with matching ensembles at Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco put on a loved up appearance at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to share her portraits with a picture of her cuddling with her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco, while captioning it as, “Thank you so much to the Emmy’s for our recognition! We are so grateful @hulu @onlymurdershulu @ralphlauren.”

In the carousel post, the last picture featured the couple opting for matching looks at the ceremony, which honored the best in television.



It is worth mentioning that Selena, nominated for Outstanding Actress in a comedy, donned a custom Ralph Lauren black velvet gown adorned with a sparkling pavé neckline.

Moreover, she accessorized with drop earrings, bracelets, and rings from Tiffany & Co.

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco complemented her with a black suit featuring an intricate bedazzled floral pattern and a gold chain necklace with a heart-shaped charm.

Additionally, their coordinated ensembles marked their second official outing as a couple at the Emmys as back in January they made their debut at the strike-delayed event.

According to AceShowbiz, Selena has since praised Benny's positive impact on her life, describing him as "a light" and her "best friend."

Furthermore, Benny has reciprocated Selena's affection by calling her "the hottest chick in the game."

It is pertinent to mention that the couple has been dating for over a year, with Selena confirming their relationship in December 2023.

As per the outlet, they have been open about their love on social media, with Selena declaring Benny as "my absolute everything in my heart."