 
Geo News

Kate Middleton stepping into Meghan Markle's territory

Kate Middleton has just managed to step right over the royal line and right into Meghan Markle’s territory

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Kate Middleton stepping into Meghan Markles territory
Kate Middleton stepping into Meghan Markle's territory

Experts fear Kate Middleton has found herself hopping the fence and landing into Meghan Markle’s territory with her cancer update video.

Comments about all of this have been shared by author Barbara Ellen.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Guardian and began by saying, “This is where I wonder if the messaging of the video has become slightly scrambled."

Because "for instance, when it comes to the Sussexes, Meghan seems to be all about California-inspo, bosswomaning, and TED talks."

"Apart from the social media medium – the Being Out There of the video – is there much overlap with Meghan’s territory?”

However, in general whats most striking is that "the video seems to be about class." 

"In that, there’s a firm muting of William’s royal aspect and a reclaiming of Kate’s middle-class centre ground. Yes, the wealthy upper-middle and probably to market themselves as the perfect ordinary family”.

“But also because this is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton’s territory. It’s where she shines," she added before signing off. 

Nikki Glaser expresses 'genuine gratitude' towards Taylor Swift at MTV VMA
Nikki Glaser expresses 'genuine gratitude' towards Taylor Swift at MTV VMA
Scooter Braun joins Taylor Swift against famous politician
Scooter Braun joins Taylor Swift against famous politician
Nicola Coughlan's star-struck moment with Jennifer Aniston has her gasping
Nicola Coughlan's star-struck moment with Jennifer Aniston has her gasping
King Charles, Prince William face pressure to bring Prince Harry back video
King Charles, Prince William face pressure to bring Prince Harry back
Prince Harry is becoming nothing to Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry is becoming nothing to Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn heads with matching ensembles at Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn heads with matching ensembles at Emmy Awards
Prince William takes big step to make Kate Middleton happy on Harry's 40th birthday
Prince William takes big step to make Kate Middleton happy on Harry's 40th birthday
Jeremy Allen White takes home 2024 Emmy for 'Best Actor'
Jeremy Allen White takes home 2024 Emmy for 'Best Actor'