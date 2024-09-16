'It was hell': Neymar warns Real Madrid's Brazilian stars of Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti during Ligue 1 match against Troyes at Parc des Princes, Paris, France on October 29, 2022. — Reuters

Al Hilal's Brazilian attacking midfielder Neymar has reportedly warned his Brazilian compatriots in Real Madrid that they may find it hard to play with their newest addition, French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

Both players have played together as teammates in the French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on 136 occasions and combined for 54 goals between 2017 and 2023.

However, months after Mbappe, 25, joined Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, Neymar has warned fellow Brazilian footballers in the Spanish club about the "catastrophic" French footballer.

According to Goal, Neymar warned fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao that playing with the French international was "catastrophic" at times.

While speaking on European radio network, journalist Cyril Hanouna said: "The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe.

"Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell."

Now, despite being in different clubs, the reportedly frosty relationship between the former PSG teammates does not seem to have improved.

Previously, Mbappe described his relationship with Neymar as "hot and cold" which has remained unchanged since September 2022.

Meanwhile, as Neymar is recuperating from a severe knee injury sustained last year with Al Hilal, Mbappe is expected to play for his favourite Spanish club in their Champions League title defense match against Stuttgart on Tuesday.