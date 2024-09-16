 
Selena Gomez stirs engagement rumors with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s dazzling ring fuels engagement chatter with Benny Blanco

News Desk
September 16, 2024

Selena Gomez has once again sparked engagement rumors after being seen with a sparkling ring on her left hand at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The Rare Beauty founder was wearing a diamond band, which made people think that her beau, Benny Blanco, might have proposed to her.

Last month, Selena’s engagement speculations ignited for the first time when she posted a selfie, strategically hiding her ring finger under a heart emoji.

The Baby Calm Down hitmaker continued to keep her left hand out of sight in many photos at the start-studded Emmy Awards, which led fans to believe that she was trying to conceal her potential engagement.

Selena and Benny haven’t confirmed anything regarding their engagement, but they made headlines with their warmth at the event.

Moreover, at one point during tender moments, Selena sat on Benny's knee, and he kissed her cheek.

After the event, Benny supported her on social media when she shared a carousel of pictures from the night, carefully concealing her ring finger in each photo. Selena thanked the Emmys in her post, and Benny quickly replied with excitement, writing, "omg!!!"

