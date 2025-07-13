Benny Blanco shocks fans with Selena Gomez career confession

Benny Blanco confesses the unthinkable about Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has confessed he never watched Wizards of Waverly Place until after he began dating Selena Gomez.

The 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter showed up on the latest episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, where he opened up about the Disney channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, in which Gomez played Alex Russo before her appearance on the reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, last year.

Expressing her thoughts, Blanco said, "I knew she was, like, a kid star, but I had never seen any of it.”

The I Can’t Get Enough musician went on to reveal that he only knew the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song because Billie Eilish used it for Bad Guy.

Notably, at first, the 32-year-old American actress and singer did not want to watch the show with him, but she later agreed and showed him “a few good scenes,” and now he gets why she did this, as he quipped, “I get it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez, who reprised her role of the mischievous Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in 2024, is believed to return in the forthcoming second season.