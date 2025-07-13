‘EastEnders' star arrested from set for assault

‘EastEnders' cast arrested for indecent assault

EastEnders just had a shocking turn of events in real life!

The cast and crew of the British soap opera were reportedly left stunned after an extra was arrested on set over alleged indecent assault.

As filming was ongoing at the Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, a woman on set claimed that a fellow extra, a man in his 50s, had tried to force himself onto her, in order to kiss.

As per The Sun, security staff for the BBC One soap intervened quickly and restrained the man, which even led to tussle.

“In all the years of filming EastEnders nothing this dramatic has happened — with police turning up at the studios,” an insider said.

“Everyone was quite shaken up by it all. No one could quite believe what was happening. The main focus was the woman’s welfare as she was clearly very distressed,” they added.

The source also mentioned that the matter became “very heated” when the accused man “squared up to” security staff.

Police were called on the site and the man was arrested on the charges of suspicion of indecent assault of the woman and common assault against another individual.

Several cast members, including Adam Woodyatt, who is the show’s longest-serving actor, portraying the role of Ian Beale since EastEnders began in 1985, reportedly witnessed the incident.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police broke silence on the matter and said: “We can confirm we did receive a report of an incident that took place in Eldon Avenue, Borehamwood on Wednesday May 7.”

“The suspect, a man aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and sexual assault in relation to two victims. He is on police bail whilst enquiries continue,” they concluded.