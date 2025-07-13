Disturbed star David Draiman brands Tom Morello act ‘shameful'

Disturbed front man David Draiman shuns Tom Morello

David Draiman, the front man of the heavy metal band, Disturbed, just blasted Tom Morello for supporting the Irish trio, Kneecap

Calling put his pal who is the Rage Against The Machine’s founding guitarist, for praising the Irish rap group for speaking up for the people of Palestine, calling his point of view a “virtue signalling for those who support terror, and incite Jew hatred.”

“Shameful. Truly. Wish I could say I was shocked. Guess my family doesn’t count, when it comes to my ‘friend’s’ virtue signalling for those who support terror, and incite Jew hatred,” Draiman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Killing in the Name hitmakers Rage Against The Machine are known for their anti-authoritarian and leftist political views and have used their platform to stand up against injustices.

Appearing on The Strombo Show recently, Morello said of Kneecap: “[They’re at] the top of the list.”

“I mean, they’re clearly the Rage Against The Machine of now. Like, there’s them and there’s a gap to the next one,” he added, insisting Kneecap are "not terrorists."

Reacting to the backlash against the band, Morello said: “What they’re doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power. And, you know, Kneecap are not terrorists."

“What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That’s the story. Not some Irish rappers who don’t like that that’s happening. [That] should not be the story,” he further elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that Irish rap trio, Kneecap’s band member Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) is currently on bail on a terror charge of "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024.