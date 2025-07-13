Jeff Lynne backs out of BST Hyde Park show

Jeff Lynne cancels BST Hyde Park show

Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra's (ELO) have cancelled their final show at BST Hyde Park.

The Mr. Blue Sky band, who were expected to mark the conclusion of their Over and Out farewell tour in London on July 13 at the BST Hyde festival, will not be taking the stage due to Jeff suffering from an illness.

"Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow's BST Hyde Park show,” the band’s statement on social media read.

They continued, "Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule."

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff's mind today - and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time,” Jeff Lynne’s band concluded.

This is also not the first performance they had to cancel due to the vocalist’s health issues as their Thursday, July 10 show in Manchester also had to be called off, minutes before ELO had to arrive on stage.

Issuing an apology for cancelling last minute, the band’s official social media page uploaded a statement that read:

"Unfortunately, due to illness, tonight’s scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead. Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible. For refunds, please go to your point of purchase."