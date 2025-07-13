 
Geo News

Kelly Clarkson delights fans as Las Vegas residency begins

Kelly Clarkson previously cancelled two of her Las Vegas residency shows

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 13, 2025

Kelly Clarkson kicks off Las Vegas residency post cancellation
Kelly Clarkson kicks off Las Vegas residency post cancellation

Kelly Clarkson finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency!

The 43-year-old performed her latest show in Sin City, at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum, marking her second gig in two years, though, initially, it was not the stop scheduled for the beginning.

Clarkson was forced to cancel two shows that were scheduled before, just few hours prior, to “protect” her voice.

Addressing the cancellation at her show, the Since U Been Gone singer told her fans, "I'm so sorry if some of y'all had last weekend's shows. I'm so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes if we get sick, and that happens."

Also taking a shot of tequila with one of her fans in attendance, The Kelly Clarkson Show host added, “I'm celebrating because I had to cancel last weekend. I cried. I was so sick, it sucked. I’m so happy to be here.”

This is also not the only apology the singer issued to her fans over the cancellation of her July 4 gig.

Taking to her official social media platforms, Kelly Clarkson revealed that the “prep and rehearsals" had "taken a toll” on her vocal cords, because of which she needed to rest and recover.

A source later revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the Stronger crooner “didn’t want to cancel any shows” and was “devastated” over the decision she had to make. 

Jeremy Renner finally speaks out against suicide threats
Jeremy Renner finally speaks out against suicide threats
Jeff Lynne backs out of BST Hyde Park show
Jeff Lynne backs out of BST Hyde Park show
Rita Ora remembers ‘incredible memories' with late Liam Payne
Rita Ora remembers ‘incredible memories' with late Liam Payne
Scooter Braun reacts to Justin Bieber's new album after longtime feud
Scooter Braun reacts to Justin Bieber's new album after longtime feud
Justin Bieber wanted to split from ex-manager Scooter Braun 'for so long'
Justin Bieber wanted to split from ex-manager Scooter Braun 'for so long'
'White Lotus' star on top as potential Bond girls
'White Lotus' star on top as potential Bond girls
Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa
Eric Stonestreet remarks pal Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift
Eric Stonestreet remarks pal Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift