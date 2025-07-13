Jeremy Renner finally speaks out against suicide threats

Jeremy Renner gets up close and honest about his ex-wife

Jeremy Renner, best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally decided to share his side of the story.

For those unversed, this admission comes after his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco made shocking allegations against him, all the way back in 2019.

They included threats of killing himself, but were initially denied in a short statement by his representative.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni‘s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind,” they said to TMZ at the time.

What is also pertinent to mention that the allegations were Pacheco’s attempts at gaining sole custody of the duo’s six-year old at the time.

However, this time around he sat with The Guardian and explained the impact of all that stress, as well as the ‘clickbait’ allegations.

“Whatever stress I’ve had in life I’ve tried to find a way of laughing through it,” he started by saying. “And that’s where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, ‘I’m just going to have a laugh at this stuff.’”

But “being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody,” he added too before admitting “it certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

At the end of the day, “it’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people.”

Only near the end did he offer a glimpse into how things are five years on, and according to Renner, “[We] get along very well, and we’re in each other’s lives” and “iIt’s lovely.”

He did make it clear though that “it’s no one’s business,” when signing off.