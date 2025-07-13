George Kittle reflects on singing ‘Love Story' with Taylor Swift

George Kittle breaks silence on partying with Taylor Swift

George Kittle just opened up about what it was like to party with the pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end recalled the viral sing-along to the popular 2008 song, Love Story with her and boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the event which happened in Nashville following Kittle and Kelce Tight Ends & Friends event on June 24.

Speaking to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco in his latest appearance, he called the moment a “fun one” where he broke out into singing alongside Swift, who had also given a surprise performance of Shake It Off at the event.

“I was in the process of handing [my wife] Claire and Taylor drinks for the night, and I was like, ‘I just gotta tell you that Love Story... is definitely my favorite Taylor Swift song,'” he recalled.

Kittle continued, “And as I was telling her, it came on the speakers, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to miss this opportunity.’ You don’t get to sing Love Story with Taylor Swift very often.”

"It was just an absolute riot and something I'll probably remember forever," the NFL star stated, adding, “I've had a fun offseason.”

Kittle and Swift’s candid sing-along moment occurred at the Tight End University, an annual three-day summer training camp founded by Kelce, Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen in 2021.