Charlize Theron breaks down Hollywood's aversion to female-led movies

Charlize Theron addresses fears, hate and the risks associated with hiring females

Charlize Theron has just hit the entertainment industry with her two cents about their reluctance towards female-led movies.

The Old Guard 2 actor spoke about this with The New York Times.

In that conversation, she not only criticized execs for the way they treat predominantly female-led films but also branded it a challenging feat to even achieve.

For those unversed, the reason is that films with a predominant female cast is seen as a ‘risk’ by filmmakers according to the outlet.

In terms of all she did to secure a role like that the star admitted “yeah, it’s harder.”

Before adding, “that’s known. Action films with female leads don’t get green-lit as much as the ones with male leads.”

When it came time to show case her own feelings towards the whole situation though, she got candid and admitted, “I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride.”

Because “when women do this and the movie maybe doesn’t hit fully, they don’t necessarily get a chance again.”

But with something like The Old Guard 2, Theron admits, “with this, we were very aware that eyes were on us. It’s not a risk that studios want to take, but they’ll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well.”

The film, The Old Guard 2 sheds light on the story of a group of immortal warrior women that are under threat by a powerful enemy.

The enemy threatens not only the cast but also plunges humanity into chaos.