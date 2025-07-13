Hailey Bieber role in ‘whole creation' of ‘Swag' comes to light

How Hailey Bieber supported Justin Bieber through the ‘whole creation' of ‘Swag'

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin worked on the musician’s album together.

A source close the creation process of Swag, Justin’s surprise album of 2025, revealed to PEOPLE magazine that the couple is currently celebrating this achievement.

"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album," they revealed.

The insider continued, "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."

PEOPLE magazine was also informed that the Baby singer was able to the kind of album he truly wanted after parting ways with former manager, Scooter Braun.

Justin’s new creative process where he got to "run his own show" by choosing the musicians and producers he collaborated with, he used only live vocals and instruments to create a more "stripped-down" style in his music.

"Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts," the source stated, adding, "She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist."

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun worked together for more than 15 years before ending their business relationship in 2023.