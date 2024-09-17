Prince Harry wanted Diana ‘to himself', left William in pickle

Prince Harry and Prince William were never close as kids, it is revealed.



The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who are currently not on speaking terms after Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, were not the best of buddies either back in the days.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward admits she spoke to Princess Diana while she was still alive and discussed concerns around the two brothers.

She said : She obviously really tried to help him, but all Harry really wanted to do was have his mother to himself.

“He would sometimes pretend that he was ill at school so she could pick him up and take him home so he could sit and watch television with her all afternoon. He was a very tactile young boy. Very close to his mother.”

Ms Seward continued: “I remember after William went on his gap year, way back on operation Raleigh, Harry said ‘he’s much nicer now’, so this myth that Harry and Wiliam were very close, is a myth.

“They were only really close after their mother died. Of course they unified and they were the only two people that knew what it felt like.

“But they weren’t very close as youngsters.”