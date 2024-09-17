Suki Waterhouse seeks parenting advice from THIS social media

Suki Waterhouse candidly revealed that she looks for parenting tips from a non typical source.



The 32-year-old actress and singer discussed in a recent chat on SiriusXM's Ben +1 show that how she and fiance Robert Pattinson got themselves ready before welcoming their baby daughter earlier in 2024.

Waterhouse unvieled that she did not read many parenting books but they took bits of advice from different websites.

"I wasn't really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn't really want to be out and about," Waterhouse said.

"There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown. I had no idea what to expect. I did not read any bloody books."

The newly minted mom was asked if she regretted not preparing more, in response she said, "No, not really. I mean, I don't know. Even when I kind of...I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?"

She revealed the social media she frequently uses and going to raise her child with its help.

"Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it's like..." she continued. "Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit."