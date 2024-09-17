'America's Got Talent' star Emily Gold departs this life at 17

Emily Gold, America's Got Talent (AGT) star, was discovered lifeless at the age of 17 after delivering an outstanding performance last month.

The AGT contestant and member of Los Osos High School's dance team was found dead along the eastbound 210 Highway in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

According to People's reports, Emily died by suicide and her body was tragically hit by several vehicles, making her almost unrecognizable.

The same outlet claimed that the 17-year-old budding artist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mourning the reality star's sudden demise, her school's principal, Eric Cypher, shared a heartfelt message: "Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity cheer squad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve."

"Please keep Emily and her loved ones and friends in your thoughts and prayers," he concluded by requesting prayers.

In the meantime, Samantha Shaw turned to her Facebook to pay homage and acknowledge the prowess of the late dancer.

She said, "Let it be known that she now rests easy, although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her.

"Emily Gold, thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough. Claws up to you, Emily. Claws up," Shaw ended by extending her gratitude.

It is pertinent to mention that Emily's dance teammates from America's Got Talent also expressed their deep sadness over her tragic death, posting emotional tributes to remember her.