Cristiano Ronaldo to be 'honoured' with special €7 coin by Portugal

Al Nassr stiker's home country is reportedly introducing a coin in its currency to honour its greatest football asset

September 18, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal during a UEFA Nations League match against Scotland at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal on September 8, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo's home country Portugal continues to find unique ways to honour the football legend who is known to be its greatest goal machine with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With over 130 goals for his national team along with numerous accolades, including leading Portugal to a historic victory in Euro 2016 and lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy with A Selecao in 2019, Ronaldo’s impact on the country’s national football is undeniable.

Ronaldo, 39, recently added another historic football accolade under his name as he scored his 900th goal during a UEFA Nations League match against Scotland, earlier this month.

Additionally, the four-time European Golden Shoe winner’s star power seems to know no bounds as he recently made social media history by becoming the first person to have one billion followers across various platforms.

According to Sportskeeda, after all these magnificent achievements and records, Portugal has reportedly announced that it is ready to launch a "7" Euro coin to honour its most famous and successful son.

The coin will have an image of the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner embossed on it and will also have "CR7" marked on it. Interestingly, it will be acceptable as a currency across the nation once it is launched.

The number seven is synonymous with Ronaldo who has donned that shirt number for almost his entire career.

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon before becoming a household name with Manchester United.

He then earned a dream move to Real Madrid, where he established his dominance in world football. After a run with Juventus and a brief second coming at Old Trafford, Portuguese football legend now contributes his skill to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

