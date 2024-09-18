Halle Berry feels upset for daughter's first breakup

Halle Berry stood by her daughter when she went through a rough patch in life.



During a conversation at a recent roundtable event for her new movie Never Let Go in New York, the 58-year-old actress candidly talked about her daughter Nahla's first heartbreak.

At the event, she was asked by People magazine what the most difficult thing of letting as a mother.

As per the Catwoman star, watching her 16-year-old daughter going through tough emotions is not easy.

"She just was in a thing and she's got her heart broken," Berry says of her teenage daughter.

She went on to say, "Never gets easier. It's just holding space knowing that this is all part of growing, right? We've all been there and knowing that in six months time, she's going to forget about it."

"But in this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup and she feels like she's dying. A little part of me is dying and I can't tell her that because she'll just say, 'Mom, you don't understand,'" Berry further pointed out.

"So I just have to say, 'Yeah, this sucks, right? This sucks balls.' I know, and you're hurt. And I know I just have to sit in it with her and that's really hard to do," the Union actress added.

For those unversed, Berry is a mother of two children-Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry and a son, Maceo, whom she welcomed with her ex husband Olivier Martinez.