Katy Perry reveals her true supporter before new album's release

Katy Perry gets musical support before her new album’s release

Katy Perry, a renowned singer and songwriter, got candid and shared where she gets “real” support for her music.

In an interview with Audacy, Katy revealed that she faced struggles while making her new album, 143, due to her family and some fans, but her stepson extended his support to her.

Katy said, “They’ve had enough of me. I mean, they’re fine, but like...my family, they’re telling me to move or take the trash out.”

“They’re sick of it. It’s family, they’re just going to be real. I don’t do a listening party,” the 39-year-old singer remarked.

Moreover, she admitted that among so many members in her family, her stepson, Flynn Bloom, is “one adorable” member she can turn to.

The Roar singer confessed by saying, “I’ll play things to Orlando’s son, who’s 13, and he has a really good ear. He’s probably the best person out of my whole family.”

“He loved Never Really Over. I played that to him before it came out and I was like, ‘What do you think?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, this is good,’” she added.

The Video Vanguard Award recipient also emphasized, saying, “He’s got good taste. He loves this song called All the Love, which is on 143. And that’s like one of my favourite songs that I wrote.”

For those unversed, Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando Bloom, got engaged on February 14, 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020, while Bloom shares his 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Katy’s new album is coming out on Friday, September 20.