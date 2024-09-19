Zach Bryan advises fans after Taylor Swift backlash

 
September 19, 2024

Zach Bryan was caught in a huge controversy after he tweeted against Taylor Swift in a drunken state. Now, he is apologising and giving important advice.

In a lengthy-post on Instagram, the country musician wrote, "For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night," adding, "I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong."

"I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye, and I was speaking purely musically."

This clarification came in the wake of backlash the Oak Island singer faced, which led him to deactivate his X account.

He continued, "I love Taylor's music and pray you know guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often," noting, "Hope one day I can explain this to her."

Factoring in on the impact of his tweet, Zach said, "To be completely honest it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor," adding, "I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don't appreciate and love what she has done for music."

Concluding his post, the 28-year-old advised his fans, "Don't drink and tweet!!"

His earlier now-deleted post saw him giving an edge to Kanye West over Taylor, which triggered a strong reaction from Swifties.

