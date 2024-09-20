Kate Middleton urges Prince William not to ‘waste time' over Harry

Kate Middleton is seemingly persuading Prince William to let bygones by bygones.



The Princess of Wales, who has survived cancer after prolonged months of chemotherapy, has had a chance to look at life differently and wants her husband to make more generous choices.

"Facing your own mortality changes people. Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past," the source told New Idea Magazine.

This comes as Kate announced she has had a successful chemotherapy, months after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

She said in a video clip on her official social media handles: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

Kate noted: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."