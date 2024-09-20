Zayn Malik does something special on his daughter Khai's birthday

Zayn Malik, a father to a daughter, Khai, whom he shares with Gigi Hadid, opted for something different for his daughter’s birthday.

Malik recently posted a picture of him with his daughter on Instagram on her 4th birthday, and what is special is that he stepped out of his "comfort zone" by writing a relatively long caption in comparison to his usually short or caption-less pictures.

The message was posted along with a picture of Zayn carrying his daughter at the beach, both looking out at the sea.

The What Makes You Beautiful vocalist started his message with a birthday wish and continued expressing his love, writing, "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter..."

"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person, I know you already are,” the 31-year-old singer said, showcasing his gratitude.



Moving forward, the Drag Me Down hitmaker ended the sweet message by articulating, "Four years ago, today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."