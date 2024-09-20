 
September 20, 2024

Chappell Roan faces severe depression amidst rising fame

Chappell Roan is seeking therapy to deal with sudden fame.

In her recent interview, Roan revealed she has been diagnosed with severe depression, according to The Guardian.

Roan, who won her first-ever VMA trophy in the Best New Artist category recently, has been open about her mental health journey and is currently attending therapy sessions twice a week.

"I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on," she told the outlet.

The singer, 26, added, "She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who’s severely depressed."

Despite not feeling sad, Roan revealed she had symptoms like brain fog, forgetfulness, and poor focus.

"I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal," Roan explained.

She added, "Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?"

Previously, in an interview with The Face Magazine, Roan compared fame to "an abusive ex-husband," describing, "The vibe of this – stalking, talking s*** online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public – is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband."

