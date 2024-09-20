'Desperate' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can be 'more damaging' to royals than ever

As Prince Harry prepares for his return to the UK for a charity event, concerns are mounting about a potential reunion with the royal family and the damage he and his wife Meghan Markle could cause.

According to OK! report, royal expert Tom Bower warns of upcoming crisis, saying, "I think there is a crisis on the way."

"They will know they’re not desperately in need of money at this very moment but they constantly have to think about how they’re going to plan for the future," he told the outlet.

Tom suggested potential new books from Harry and Meghan, which could be "more damaging than anything they've written so far."

He said, "I think Harry has got another book, the ghost writer said there was enough material for another book. And of course Meghan has got a book, which would be infinitely more damaging than anything they’ve written so far."

"The problem is how desperate will the Sussexes become? There is always this ticking time bomb because they have much more they could say, especially Meghan about her time in London. Her own words would be hugely profitable for her and likely very damaging [to the royal family] because she’s only got bad things to say," Tom added.