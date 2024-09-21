Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem stole the show at San Sebastián Film Festival

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem appeared at the San Sebastián Film Festival on Friday night.

The Vanilla Sky actress and The Good Boss actor who have been married since 2010, stole the show as they held hands and graced the red carpet at the Kursaal Theater during the opening night gala.

In a sheer white gown accented with a black bow at the neckline, the Oscar-winning actress embodied the essence of a glamorous movie star while her partner, who is also an Academy Award recipient, donned a timeless black and white tuxedo.

During the Spanish Gala, Bardem became visibly emotional as he praised his wife while accepting the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Hollywood Reporter, in regards to this, he stated, “To a woman who I love and who I’ve shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are and how you can be responsible for life, the life of your children, the life of your family, your mother, your friends, the life of others, the many people that you don’t know that you suffer for and you take care of and undoubtedly the life of this gentleman who’s here, who loves you and thanks you very much for it.”

Additionally, Bardem quickly expressed his gratitude for their two children, Leo, and Luna as Cruz beamed at him while he playfully blew kisses toward her seat, per the outlet.

Moreover, in January, Penelope opened up about their marriage in a candid interview with Elle.

According to Daily Mail, she revealed how Javier keeps their family entertained with his funny impressions as she said, “He sings and he's a great dancer. And he does this amazing impression of Mick Jagger. He'll imitate Al Pacino and De Niro talking to each other. It's incredible.”