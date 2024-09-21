David Beckham spills heartwarming reason behind Lionel Messi's MLS transfer

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham stands behind Argentine football legedn Lionel Messi as he gives a speech after receiving his Ballon d'Or award on October 30, 2023. — Reuters

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham recently pulled back the curtain on the major motivation that drove his team's star, Lionel Messi, to decide to join the club over a year ago.

Beckham, 49, who is still in awe of Inter Miami's acquisition of Messi, 36, revealed that the World Cup champion wanted his family to live the life of their dreams, USA Today reported.

Earlier this week, while speaking at Stella Artois' "Let's Do Dinner" event, Beckham said: "All he (Argentinian star) was interested in is a place where his family could come enjoy and have a great life. That was really important for Leo (Lionel Messi).

"I mean, from day one, from the moment he put his foot down in Miami, it's been a dream, honestly."

Additionally, he spilled that, despite having the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner as a part of Inter Miami for over a year, he still cannot believe it.

“To be able to say that we've signed the world's greatest ever player to ever play the game. Everybody's got their opinion on who they think is the best player of all time – whether it be Diego Maradona, Pele, all of these great players," he said.

"But to say that we have in the MLS, in Miami, the greatest player to play the game, it's just like a dream, you know? It's a dream every time that I'm there," Beckham continued.

"If I go for the whole of the summer, which I went for four weeks this summer, I go into training every single day because, personally, I can't believe we've got Leo. Secondly, I just want to watch what he does. And that's a special thing for us."

Beckham will attend Saturday’s match as Messi and Inter Miami face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium, which will also be the Argentine footballer's third game after returning from a right ankle injury.