Janet Jackson admits disappointment in her past marriages

Janet Jackson shared some insights into her past marriage experiences and parenting skills.



In an interview with The Guardian, Janet called her previous marriages as her biggest disappointments.

First, Janet eloped with James DeBarge in 1984, but their marriage was annulled just 14 months later. She then married Rene Elizondo Jr. in 1991 and Wissam Al Mana in 2012.

However, when discussing her experiences, Janet initially said, "Every one of my marriages." She then added, "Just the last one," referring to her marriage with Wissam, which ended shortly after the birth of their son, Eissa, in 2017.

"I pray to God. I'm single, so I pray to God that I might have different lenses on these eyes than I did before," she said.

Janet added, "I know that if someone were to come along ... even if I didn't recognise it, I guarantee you my friends would shake the s*** out of me and say, 'What are you doing? !' But I think I'm seeing it through different lenses now. I think I am breaking that pattern."

Additionally, the singer and actress talked about her parenting, saying, "I want him to experience being a child, because you don't get to do this over. You're an adult for the rest of your life, so I want him to enjoy each and every minute of being a child."

"Don't you think you've learned from your parents? There are some things you wish your parents had done differently and you say, 'No, I'm gonna tell [my son] this.' Because if they had done this with me, it would have been much better for me as a child," she added.