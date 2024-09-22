Salma Hayek over the moon as daughter turns 17: 'I love you'

Valentina, Salma Hayek's daughter, has turned 17, and on her birthday, her superstar mom shared her feelings in a post on social media.



The uploaded photos and videos showed the memories the mother-daughter duo shared over the years as the Frida actress wrote a heartfelt note for her kid, who she shares with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“My baby last birthday at home (for now),” Hayek wrote, adding that she is “already having separation anxiety,” the Marvel star captioned.

She continued, “She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting,” adding, “I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale.”

Like her mom, Valentia said she wanted to work in the filming industry. "I want different things, but I almost always move between four,” she told People.

“I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head.”

"Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen that could help directing,” the teenager concluded.