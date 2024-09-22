Mariah Carey 'grateful' for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters

Mariah Carey is out to explore the world with her children!

After recently going trekking to The Great Wall of China with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the mother-daughter trio now headed to the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker uploaded snaps featuring her and her daughters in Brazil.

The 55-year-old songstress’s update comes after she took the stage by storm at he sold-out show in Sao Paulo, quite a few weeks after the demise of her mother and sister.

Carey and her daughters, appeared to be in high spirits as they flashed ear-to-ear grins at the camera while enjoying their time in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The two pictures featured the Emotions crooner in front of the statue, where in one, she has her arms spread out underneath the figure while in the second she stood between her two daughters, whom she shares with ex, Nick Cannon.

Expressing joy over her visit, Carey captioned the post, “So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe! What a moment.”