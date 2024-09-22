 
Geo News

Mariah Carey 'grateful' for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters

Mariah Carey performed a sold-out show at Sao Paulo and explored Rio de Janeiro with her daughters

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Mariah Carey grateful for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters
Mariah Carey 'grateful' for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters

Mariah Carey is out to explore the world with her children!

After recently going trekking to The Great Wall of China with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the mother-daughter trio now headed to the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker uploaded snaps featuring her and her daughters in Brazil.

The 55-year-old songstress’s update comes after she took the stage by storm at he sold-out show in Sao Paulo, quite a few weeks after the demise of her mother and sister.

Mariah Carey grateful for visit at Rio de Janeiro with twin daughters

Carey and her daughters, appeared to be in high spirits as they flashed ear-to-ear grins at the camera while enjoying their time in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The two pictures featured the Emotions crooner in front of the statue, where in one, she has her arms spread out underneath the figure while in the second she stood between her two daughters, whom she shares with ex, Nick Cannon.

Expressing joy over her visit, Carey captioned the post, “So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe! What a moment.”

Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Kate Middleton, King Charles emotional bond amid cancer battle revealed
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans
Chappell Roan pens 'thank you' note for London fans
Kate Winslet makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks
Kate Winslet makes a confession about her health at HISTORYTalks
Kate Middleton makes big decision to follow royal tradition amid cancer video
Kate Middleton makes big decision to follow royal tradition amid cancer
Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about 'good timing' amid Tommy Fury split
Molly-Mae Hague gets candid about 'good timing' amid Tommy Fury split
Prince Harry lacks regard or care for King Charles' rules
Prince Harry lacks regard or care for King Charles' rules
King Charles, Prince William take big step to 'protect themselves' video
King Charles, Prince William take big step to 'protect themselves'
Martha Stewart's take on her documentary leaves Nteflix in hot water
Martha Stewart's take on her documentary leaves Nteflix in hot water