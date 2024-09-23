 
Pregnant Margot Robbie flaunts her baby bump amid casual outing

Pregnant Margot Robbie steps out for a casual outing while she showed off her baby bump in California

September 23, 2024

Pregnant Margot Robbie was spotted showing off her growing baby bump on Sunday while stepping out in Santa Monica, California.

The Barbie star went for a casual look for the outing, as she donned a white crop top that highlighted her growing belly, underneath an unbuttoned white shirt.

According to Daily Mail, she completed her look with a black maxi skirt and 90's style chunky platform sandals.

Moreover, the Australian beauty covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and toted a black bag over her shoulder.

As per the publication, the actress is awaiting the arrival of her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

Additionally, the night prior she enjoyed an outing with her friends, and donned a blue maxi dress as she headed to The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California.

Furthermore, the star added a black coat to her look which she draped over her shoulders, and a matching black bag.

Back in July, it was reported by People about Margot and her husband, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted. They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

It is worth mentioning that the couple met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera. They got married in 2016. 

