Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

September 23, 2024

Ed Sheeran stunned his fans with a surprise appearance at the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh’s gig in Birmingham on Sunday, September 22.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the famous English singer shared a heartwarming clip showing Diljit and him performing on stage. 

In the shared video, Ed can be seen playing guitar during the Punjabi singer's performance.

“Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me,” the Perfect vocalist captioned the clip.

Appreciating the singer for his jaw-dropping entrance, one of the Instagram users wrote in the comments section, "You killed it Ed. Couldn’t ask for a better special guest."

Another one commented, “Performance of a lifetime! Still reeling from the awe.”

On the other side, Diljit has also shared glimpses from his England concert and expressed his gratitude to Ed for joining him on stage.

“@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night LOVE & RESPECT Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar,” he wrote.

