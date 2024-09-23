Buckingham Palace making very difficult decisions for King Charles

King Charles has sparked a vast amount of shock among Buckingham Palace officials because of the difficult decisions they are being forced to make about the monach.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these observations about the reigning monarch of England.

She touched on all of this in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “It’s hard to ignore the signs of the wear that the events of this year are taking on the king.”

“You will have only four days to glimpse their majesties – and then only if you live in Sydney or Canberra.”

“There will be no night engagements at all,” during the couple’s tour of Australia.

In this regard the expert also noted, “one of the only usual bits of visual choreography we will see will be when their majesties are at Government House.”

“The king and Queen are also attending a community barbecue in Western Sydney,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, this tour is different from anything the Royal Family has ever done, because there are no public facing events this time around, nor any instances where hands are shoock, formally or informally.

Buckingham Palace also addressed this change in their official statement and according to The Telegraph, they said, “We’ve had to make some difficult decisions about the program,” because everything has been “adapted to doctors’ advice.”