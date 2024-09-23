Hilarie Burton opens up about her 'female-led team' on 'One Tree Hill' sequel

Hilarie Burton opens up about 'female-led team' in 'One Tree Hill' sequel

Hilarie Burton shared her experience with the female-led team behind the One Tree Hill sequel which is reported to be quite “different than the original series.”

According to People, she stated, “What I can say is that this go-around, being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories and these characters through a female lens is something that — whether I was doing a reboot or a brand new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is something that is so vital to me.”

Moreover, Hilarie, who spoke to the outlet while promoting her partnership with Olly to launch their new Mellow Menopause supplements, is leading the reboot with her co-star Sophia Bush.

In regards to this, the Walking Dead actress added, “It is the core of anything I've done that's successful. So I'm excited to be able to team up with people that I look up to, people that I love dearly.”

It is worth mentioning that Hilarie portrayed Peyton Sawyer for six seasons and said her “perspective has been influencing the reboot.”

Meanwhile, Bush played Burton’s onscreen best friend Brooke Davis, and they will both reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel on Netflix.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, Hilarie said the news of the reboot being “leaked” in August caught both her and Sophia by surprise.

In this regard, Burton added, “The nicest thing is seeing the positive fan reaction to it and all of our friends from the show commenting on posts and just getting to show enthusiasm, because obviously we want Netflix to greenlight it.”

Additionally, Sophia and Hilarie are also both executive producers for the One Tree Hill sequel.

According to Deadline, the premise “takes place 20 years later following best friends Brooke and Peyton who are now parents to teens and facing challenges not unfamiliar to what they tackled in the original series like love, insecurities and grief.”