'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?

Perry Farrell is getting medical help after an outburst on stage during a Jane's Addiction concert, which led to an unforeseen outcome.

On September 13, during the band's reunion tour, Perry punched guitarist Dave Navarro, which resulted in the abrupt cancellation of the reunion tour. However, Perry’s family has released a statement on Instagram, apologizing for his outburst.

Perry’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, started by expressing her “surprise” for her husband’s behavior.

Etty penned, "Like attracts like. Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are just as astonished by his physical outburst as you are, but please understand that he must have been pushed to his absolute limit. To that end, we apologize."

"Perry already has appointments lined up with specialists. If you know and love him, you understand there’s no need to address the false narratives," she added.

The End singer’s wife also thanked fans for their love and support and articulated that the 65-year-old musician will get better, be happy, and make music again soon.

"He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision, and artistry—unbridled,” she asserted as well.



Moving forward Etty said Perry was frustrated because the stage was too loud, making it hard for him to sing, and he had been dealing with ear ringing and a sore throat each night.

“Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. When audience members in the front row started complaining and cursing at him about the loudness, he lost it,” she concluded.