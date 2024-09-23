Kevin Costner reveals a 'slight' change that boosted his film career

Kevin Costner reflects on the 'magic' of long movies

Kevin Costner, a renowned actor, producer, and director, recently opened up about his “interest” in making long movies.

While talking to History Channel’s History Talks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, the Horizon: An American Saga actor and director revealed that around the age of seven, he was taken to the Cinerama Dome along with some of his friends for a boy’s birthday to watch How the West Was Won.

He expressed he loved the “magic” of the film, with its big mountains and realistic water, and stayed in his seat during interval because he did not want to miss anything.

“Everybody left for intermission, and I didn’t. I wasn’t going to give up my magic seal waited for that movie to start again, and when I was over, it marked me,” he shared.

The Bodyguard star remarked, “It was a 4-hour movie. So, it’s no surprise, mine are three,”

Moreover, the 69-year-old director has made several lengthy movies, including Dances with Wolves, which is three hours and one minute long.

Horizon Saga Part 1’s runtime is three hours, one minute, while the second part is three hours, 10 minutes long.

Moving forward, discussing the impact of 1956 movie Giant, the iconic star said, “It’s another three-hour movie. Get the picture with me. I’m 12 years old, and I watched that, and now I know who I want to be.”

“So, for movies and all their phoniness, there is so much we can learn about who we want to be,” he quipped.

Also, Kevin reflected on the films from the 1950s and 1960s and shed light on the importance of keeping the relevancy intact over time.

“It’s not hard to be popular; it’s very difficult to be relevant. I want my life to be relevant, and I believe that you would do too,” the Revenge actor concluded.