David Corenswet reveals painful secret from 'Superman' set

David Corenswet shares most embarrassing injury of his career

David Corenswet recently got candid and opened up about getting the “wildest bruise” while filming an “epic” flying scene in the Superman movie.

The 32-year-old American actor showed up on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, where he was connected to a polygraph machine.

When his costar Nicholas Hoult asked him about the “wildest bruise” he got while working in Superman, Corenswet revealed he got a bruise on his “right testicle” during an “epic” flying scene where he was wearing a harness.

Explaining how he got injured, the Pearl star shared, “There’s footage from filming of me getting pulled through the air. It’s this wonderful epic moment. It’s in the trailer, the beginning of it, where I stand up and punch the glass out and then I leap out the window and fly through the air. And on the first take of that, it’s this big epic punch and a leap through the air, and then just, ‘My testicle!'”

The Nosferatu laughingly said, “I want to ask you more questions about your testicles, but I don’t know where to go that’s appropriate.”

For the unversed, Corenswet and Hoult are the main stars in James Gunn’s Superman as the titular Man of Steel and Lex Luthor, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the Superman movie was released on July 11, 2025, and is currently in theatres.