'Modern Family' star reveals his fan-favourite lines from show

Eric Stonestreet says fans ask him to recite THIS Modern Family line most

Eric Stonestreet has opened up about his fan-favourite lines from Modern Family.

Speaking with People Magazine, Eric revealed the lines from the show that fans ask him to recite most.

He revealed that “a lot of people” ask him to yell out for his character Cameron Tucker’s daughter or the French Bulldog, Stella.

“They ask me to yell ‘Stella,' 'Can you yell ‘Stella’ or 'Lily?'” Eric stated while speaking at the Dexter: Resurrection World Premiere.

He also added a popular scene, saying, “Oh, the window scene where I'm breaking the window. Lock the baby in the car. Those are popular ones for people to ask me about.”

The actor has spoken about the show’s cast previously, saying, “We all love each other. It was no doubt from the beginning of that.”

“This is dark and macabre, but I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I have a whole lot of new people that I'm going to grow old with and know for the rest of my life,’” he added at the time.

Modern Family starring Eric Stonestreet premiered in September 2009 and concluded in April 2020.