Michelle Keegan 'torn' between two worlds since becoming mother?

Michelle Keegan 'not choosing one over the other'

Michelle Keegan is said to be trapped between two worlds after the arrival of baby Palma Elizabeth Wright, as she reportedly struggles to say no.

Sources told The Mirror that the 38-year-old English actress, who welcomed her first child, daughter Palma, on March 6, 2025, with husband Mark Wright, is feeling “torn” between being a full-time mother and taking some exciting new jobs.

The insider claimed Keegan, the erstwhile Coronation Street star, gave birth to baby Palma just four months ago, but TV bosses already want to hire her.

“Michelle has always been a hard worker, so she’s torn between staying at home with Palma and getting back out there,” the sources shared.

“It’s not an easy industry – you’re self-employed so you never know when your next job might be. It’s still really early days, but these are the questions she’s asking herself, because she’s very much in demand. Everything Michelle touches lately seems to turn to gold,” they noted.

“Her situation reflects the reality of many. She’s not choosing one over the other. She’s trying, like millions of women do, to hold both her baby and her career in the same hand. That’s not a weakness. That’s motherhood,” the insiders stated.

Notably, just a few days ago it was also reported that the Fool Me Once actress had signed a six-figure deal to be the new face of Sky with Idris Elba.

“The Sky deal is her dipping her toe back in the water and working out what she’s comfortable with. She knows she won’t get this time back with Palma, but it’s hard saying ‘no’ when you’re in demand and you don’t know how long that will last,” the sources mentioned.

“The thought of leaving her baby even for a short time is really hard, even though Mark is an amazing dad and very supportive. She’s really ambitious and had such success with Fool Me Once that it’s hard for her to think about staying away from work for too long,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention that Michelle Keegan also posted some photographs of herself back in front of the camera for a mystery project.