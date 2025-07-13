Jason Kelce gives brother, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce new title

Photo: Jason Kelce gushes over brother, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce: 'Best friend'

Jason Kelce recently gushed about his younger brother Travis Kelce, who is currently enamoured with Taylor Swift.

During his latest chat with PEOPLE Magazine at the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe, the former Philadelphia Eagles player spoke his heart about the beau of the Eras Tour hitmaker and share that their podcast series, New Heights has brought them closer.

“Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have,” he began.

Recalling their sweet childhood memories, Jason added, “We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different.”

“Now, he’s my best friend on the planet. We get to talk once a week and our families are close,” he continued hailing Travis as a “great uncle.

He concluded by saying, “I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private. … We’re a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it’s good to sit down and talk once a week.”

For those unversed, Jason shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley, with wife Kylie Kelce.