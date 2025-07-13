James Remar makes interesting comment on 'Sex and the City' role

Photo: James Remar defies public opinion 'Sex and the City' character

James Remar recently made a rare comment on his Sex and the City character.

While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine during the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, James shared his two cents on the show and branded Richard the "best boyfriend" ever.

Elaborating on the relationship between Richard and Samantha, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, the 71-year-old commented, “I'm the best boyfriend on the show,” something opposed to the general public opinion about the character.

He went on to recall a talk between him and Michael Patrick King, a series writer and director, and shared, “I said, ‘How come you dissolved our relationship? It's like we were the two that were the best for each other.’"

"And he said, ‘We only introduce love on this show to have it fail,’ “ he quoted Michael.

“So at least he said that there was love there,” James established and asserted, “And he said, ‘But it failed and you're not coming back.’ “

He even addressed speculations of his return to the series, noting that he would be surprised if he’d be asked back.

“I am sure it'll be difficult to say no, but I'm an old guy. They're not going to call me,” he remarked in conclusion.