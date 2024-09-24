Manchester City star equals one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayah at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia on August 27, 2024. — Reuters

Manchester City star Erling Haaland recently reached a significant milestone, netting his 100th goal for the club during a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, placing him alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 24-year-old Norwegian footballer's swift ninth-minute strike at the Etihad Stadium placed him alongside the 39-year-old Portuguese player as the fastest man to score 100 goals for a European club.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, made the record while playing for Real Madrid, back in 2011. Meanwhile, both players managed to achieve the feat in their 105th appearance for their clubs, ESPN India reported.

In 2024, Kevin De Bruyne became the 18th Manchester City player to reach 100 goals, achieving the accolade in his 372nd appearance for the club.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds fans after Premier League match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain on September 22, 2024. — Reuters

Haaland, whose goal-scoring prowess has solidified his status as a prominent figure in European football, had already broken the record for most goals through four games of the Premier League season with nine, including two hat tricks.

Such a prolific start meant he went into the Champions League game at home against Inter Milan on 99 goals from 103 game appearances and with a chance to break Ronaldo's record.

But despite having a couple of first-half chances, he was left frustrated in a goalless draw.