Taylor Swift roots for Travis Kelce in 'Grotesquerie'

September 24, 2024

Taylor Swift showed her heartwarming support for her beau, Travis Kelce, when he was signing as a lead in the FX series.

During a premiere of Grotesquerie, the director, Ryan Murphy, candidly shared supportive advice that the footballer received from his ladylove for his forthcoming mystery web series.

Murphy told E! News at the premiere in New York City, "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. I was thrilled about that. I love her too!"

At the time, he lauded, "A star is a star is a star—and he's a star. He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honour.”

Murphy went on to say, "He knew everybody's lines. He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him.

"He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him.

"And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes—like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important,” he added.

Before concluding, Murphy said, "If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it. You can see in the show, he can act. And he's talented.”

The web series Grotesquerie is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2024.

