Harper Beckham tipped to rival Kylie Jenner with debut beauty line

Kylie Jenner was crowned the youngest self- made billionaire by Forbes

Harper Beckham could potentially surpass Kylie Jenner by becoming the youngest self-made billionaire in the future with the launch of her debut beauty range.

For those unversed, Kylie, 28, was just 18 when she debuted her first product line, the Kylie Kits, and by 21 she was crowned the youngest self- made billionaire by Forbes.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old is reportedly planning to launch her own line soon and has already had a secret photoshoot for the new range in London.

The brand will reportedly target Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

The beauty line is said to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics and is expected to launch in late summer.

Harper also has the perfect mentor to guide her, as her mother Victoria Beckham is known for her successful beauty band.'

'This has long been a dream of Harper's - it has all been driven and led by her. She's an incredibly impressive young lady,' said a source.

The insider added to The Sun: 'She has seen first-hand how her mum has successfully cracked the world of beauty and, like so many girls her age, is obsessed with all things fashion and beauty.

'David and Victoria are obviously supportive and very proud. This isn't a Brand Beckham thing, though — it is very much a Brand Harper thing.'

Back in October it was revealed that the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.