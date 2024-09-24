Prince Harry steals the show as he ditches Meghan Markle for solo appearance

Prince Harry stole the show at Santa Barbara's One805Live! charity event as he ditched his wife, Meghan Markle, for a solo appearance amid rumours of marital troubles.



The Duke of Sussex appeared in his element as he presented an award to a fellow helicopter pilot and mingled with celebrities at the event.

Analyzing his body language, expert Judi James noted Harry's confident and enthusiastic demeanor, saying he's "totally in his element."

"Harry's body language here suggests that he is totally in his element and delighted to be soaking up or even surfing the on-stage adulation from the A-list audience like a star of the show,” she told The Mirror.

"His open jacket; his gleefully beaming smile at the audience, and that cheeky, knowing, thumbs-up gesture all suggest he is in full show-boating mode here, like some of his 'rock star' style appearances on stage when he first arrived in the US,” the expert added.

"While the two award recipients stand together looking tentative, Harry is in full splay mode, stretching an arm out to grab one man on the shoulder in a very informal display of recognition.”

She went on to note how Harry appeared “awkward” when he attended the event last year with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"In 2023, Harry and Meghan were seen at this event in a series of awkward-looking poses from Harry and a tricky microphone moment from Meghan, but this year his status and level of involvement looks clearer and his mic management far more adept."