Geo's serial 'Jaan Nisar' receive 2 billion views on digital

Geo TV, 7th Sky Entertainment express gratitude to their viewers for immense love on drama serial

Muhammad Nasir
September 24, 2024

KARACHI: Geo Television's drama serial Jaan Nisar has got the fastest two billion views on YouTube. 

The total number of Pakistani contents entering the One Billion Club is 12, of which 7 are serials created by 7th Sky Entertainment. 

These include the drama serials Jaan Nisar, Fitoor, Fasiq, Siyani and Rang Mahal while Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Tere Bin have received more than three billion views in total. 

Moreover, these dramas are not even remotely comparable. It is an honour for Geo Television and 7th Sky Entertainment to be appreciated by their viewership and loving audience. 

Geo TV and 7th Sky Entertainment sincerely thanks its viewers for this immense love.

