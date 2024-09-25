Halle Berry reflects on a 'light-hearted' moment with a legendry singer

Halle Berry, a famous actress and sixth position holder in the Miss World 1986, recently shared a noteworthy interaction with the late music icon Prince.

On September 23, Halle came on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and during the conversation, Jimmy asked her a question, "Is it true that Michael Jackson asked Babyface to ask you to go on a date with him?"

The Union actress turned down this question and recalled an incident of “unique” encounter with Prince, saying, “I don’t know. But I know Prince asked me out on a date.”

The 58-year-old actress disclosed that she attended one of Prince’s Los Angeles concerts at the Key Club on Sunset in 2017, where he approached her through “a piece of paper.”

She articulated by saying, “He had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know like kids do, you say, ‘Do you like me? Yes or no.’ I went, yes! I mean, I’m at his concert, right? Yes!”

Moving forward, the Moonfall actress revealed that she received another paper after returning one and it had a question that read, “Would you go out with me?”

This revelation made the host throw a question at her, to which Halle responded, “No, I didn’t send the paper back. I kept the paper.” However, Jimmy extemporarily asked, “Can I have it?” and they both laughed on it.

It is important to mention that per People, Prince presented an award to the Catwoman star in 2011 at the NAACP Image Award, which marked their first encounter.