'You' star Victoria Pedretti shares major update about her love life

Victoria Pedretti makes major announcement

You star Victoria Pedretti recently shared an update about her love life as she revealed her engagement to photographer, Ethan DeLorenzo.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of snaps with her new fiancé with the announcement.

“It’s no secret I’m deeply in love or that I’m engaged to Ethan. I tell everyone I meet," Pedretti captioned the post.

One of the photographs featured DeLorenzo posing for a picture as he stood outdoors while sun set in the background.

Another image showcased their affection and love as it showed Pedretti and DeLorenzo smiling and hugging.

The Haunting of the Hill House star's fans and followers flooded the comments section with good wishes as they congratulated the newly-engaged couple.

One fan commented, “Congratulations, so happy for your happiness,” while another wrote, “So, so happy for you! Wish you all the happiness possible on Earth.”

For those unversed, Delorenzo was previously engaged to actress Jena Malone, and the two share a son named Ode Mountain.

On the other hand, Pedretti was previously rumoured to be romantically involved with her You co-star Dylan Arnold.