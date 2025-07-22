Adam Sandler finally reveals reason for bringing back 'Happy Gilmore'

Adam Sandler shares exciting details about 'Happy Gilmore'

Adam Sandler has shared the reason behind bringing back Happy Gilmore after nearly three decades.

While appearing for an interview on Good Morning America, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed what fans can expect from his forthcoming movie.

Recalling fans' constant pressure for Happy Gilmore 2, he began, “When I walk(ed) down the street a lotta times people (would) say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?’”

“And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden, I was like, ‘Maybe’... people kept asking. And then it just felt right,” the 58-year-old actor continued.

Cast members reprising their roles for the sequel includes Sandler, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Dennis Dugan.

Revealing his on-screen character’s life challenges, he said, “His life isn’t perfect right now – at least at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”

The story revolves around Happy, played by Sandler, returning to a golf course after a long hiatus, facing new challenges and potentially rekindling his rivalry with Shooter McGavin.

Before concluding, Adam Sandler shared, “I don’t know how it happened. We wrote ‘em stuff and everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job. Every day someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 25, 2025.