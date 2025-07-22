Sia fuels romance speculations with cheeky shoutout to Harry Jowsey

Sia jokes about marrying Harry Jowsey after recent dinner date

Sia is keeping fans on their toes about her love life after recently being spotted with reality TV star Harry Jowsey.

Just days after the pair were spotted leaving an LA restaurant holding hands and smiling, Sia is now encouraging ladies to sign up for her rumoured beau's upcoming dating show Let's Marry Harry.

The pop icon, 49, reshared the casting call for the upcoming Netflix show, which is now accepting applications to be Harry's soon-to-be wife.

"I'm applying and so should you... he's a dream," Sia wrote on X this Monday.

Jowsey, 28, then reposted her shoutout with the caption, "Love you," and a crying and heart emoji.

The Too Hot To Handle star also followed it up with a video telling fans that Sia applied and encouraged them to do the same.

"I'm looking for my wife, and if you think that's you, sign up... and let's get married!!"

Jowsey is also famed for his appearance on Perfect Match, a stint on Dancing with the Stars, and his own podcast Boyfriend Material.

The flirtatious exchange and the dinner date come months after Jowsey's recent romance with actress Lucy Hale, and Sia's split from husband Daniel Bernad earlier this year.