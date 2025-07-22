Stephen Colbert claps back at US president Donald Trump after ‘Late Show' Cancellation

Stephen Colbert responds to the CBS’s cancellation of 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show, fired back after seeing US President Trump’s gleeful social media post about his firing.

In a preview clip from Monday night’s episode, Colbert responded directly to Trump’s celebratory Truth Social post about the cancellation.

Previously, Trump had gleefully declared, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

In response to Trumps statement, Colbert said, “How dare you, sir?”

“Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself,” he added, delivering the line into his so-called 'Eloquence Cam,' as the audience erupted in cheers and chants of “Colbert! Colbert!”

Referencing Trump’s swipe at Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert quipped, “Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr. There’s only room for one on this cross—and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here.”

Colbert is set to be joined by some of his fellow late-night stars, including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jon Stewart in tonight's episode.